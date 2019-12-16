Qantas in Northern summer 2020 season is adjusting Melbourne – Tokyo service, where it’ll operate to/from Tokyo Haneda, subject to Government Approval. Tokyo Haneda service will commence on 29MAR20 with A330-300, replacing Tokyo Narita.
Following schedule effective 05APR20 – 27SEP20.
QF079 MEL1030 – 2000HND 333 D
QF080 HND2130 – 0900+1MEL 333 D
Qantas schedules Melbourne – Tokyo Haneda service from late-Mar 2020
