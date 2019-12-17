Plus Ultra this month (December 2019) launches Airbus A340-600 service, initially operated service to Lima. Based on OAG schedules, the A340 is scheduled to operate on following routes.
Madrid – Caracas 17DEC19 – 11JAN20 3 weekly (Except selected dates. Certain flights operate as Tenerife North – Caracas)
Madrid – Lima 06DEC19 / 11DEC19 / 13DEC19 / 30DEC19 / 13JAN20 – 28FEB20 (2 weekly) / 13MAR20
Madrid – Quito – Guayaquil – Madrid 15JAN20 – 26JAN20 (2 weekly) / 09FEB20
Plus Ultra outlines A340-600 network from Dec 2019
