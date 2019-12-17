EGYPTAIR in summer 2020 season further expands Airbus A220-300 operating network, as the aircraft being assigned on flights to Greece and Cyprus. Planned operation as follows.
Cairo – Athens eff 01JUN20 1 of 2 daily MS749/750, replacing 737-800
Cairo – Larnaca eff 29MAR20 1 daily, replacing 737-800
EGYPTAIR schedules A220 service to Cyprus / Greece in S20
