Icelandair S20 service changes as of 16DEC19

Icelandair in recent schedule update filed additional changes to its summer 2020 operation. Notable changes to date as follows.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Barcelona 23MAY20 – 08SEP20 Service resumption since September 2017, 2 weekly 757-200

FI596 KEF1635 – 2235BCN 75W 26

FI597 BCN2345 – 0215+1KEF 75W 26



Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen 04SEP20 – 10OCT20 757-200 continues operating during this period, replacing Dash8-Q400

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin 24MAY20 – 13SEP20 Increase from 10 to 11 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf eff 23APR20 4 weekly service operated by 737 MAX 8, replacing 757-200 (Start-up date in 2020 previously scheduled from 11APR20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow eff 02JUN20 2 of 7 weekly operated by 737 MAX 8, replacing 757-200

Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester 24MAY20 – 13SEP20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly. Additional service operates on Sunday evening (2 flights on Sundays with 757-200)

FI440 KEF0800 – 1145MAN 75W 127

FI440 KEF0800 – 1150MAN 75W 35

FI444 KEF1700 – 2050MAN 75W 7



FI441 MAN1255 – 1440KEF 75W 127

FI441 MAN1300 – 1450KEF 75W 35

FI443 MAN2150 – 2340KEF 75W 7



Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul 02JUN20 – 07SEP20 6 of 7 weekly operated by 767-300ER, replacing 757-200

Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark 05JUN20 – 06SEP20 3 of 7 weekly operated by Boeing 767, replacing 757-200

Previously reported adjustment:

Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton 01JUN20 – 12SEP20 737 MAX 8 replaces 757-200, 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Kansas City Service cancelled in summer 2020 season

Reykjavik Keflavik – San Francisco Service cancelled in summer 2020 season