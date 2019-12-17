Icelandair S20 service changes as of 16DEC19

By Jim Liu

Icelandair in recent schedule update filed additional changes to its summer 2020 operation. Notable changes to date as follows.

Reykjavik Keflavik – Barcelona 23MAY20 – 08SEP20 Service resumption since September 2017, 2 weekly 757-200
FI596 KEF1635 – 2235BCN 75W 26
FI597 BCN2345 – 0215+1KEF 75W 26

Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen 04SEP20 – 10OCT20 757-200 continues operating during this period, replacing Dash8-Q400
Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin 24MAY20 – 13SEP20 Increase from 10 to 11 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf eff 23APR20 4 weekly service operated by 737 MAX 8, replacing 757-200 (Start-up date in 2020 previously scheduled from 11APR20)
Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow eff 02JUN20 2 of 7 weekly operated by 737 MAX 8, replacing 757-200
Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester 24MAY20 – 13SEP20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly. Additional service operates on Sunday evening (2 flights on Sundays with 757-200)
FI440 KEF0800 – 1145MAN 75W 127
FI440 KEF0800 – 1150MAN 75W 35
FI444 KEF1700 – 2050MAN 75W 7

FI441 MAN1255 – 1440KEF 75W 127
FI441 MAN1300 – 1450KEF 75W 35
FI443 MAN2150 – 2340KEF 75W 7

Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul 02JUN20 – 07SEP20 6 of 7 weekly operated by 767-300ER, replacing 757-200
Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark 05JUN20 – 06SEP20 3 of 7 weekly operated by Boeing 767, replacing 757-200

Previously reported adjustment:
Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton 01JUN20 – 12SEP20 737 MAX 8 replaces 757-200, 4 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Kansas City Service cancelled in summer 2020 season
Reykjavik Keflavik – San Francisco Service cancelled in summer 2020 season