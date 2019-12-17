Singapore Airlines S20 777-200ER operations as of 16DEC19

Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update adjusted Boeing 777-200ER service during summer 2020 season. Based on latest listing as of 16DEC19, the airline is only displaying 2 weekly Singapore – Kuala Lumpur route from 29MAR20 to 31MAY20, operating on weekends, as SQ104/105. Reservation for this 777-200ER service is not available and further changes remain highly possible.



SQ104 SIN0830 – 0930KUL 772 67

SQ105 KUL1025 – 1135SIN 772 67