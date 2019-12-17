China Southern to codeshare on British Airways London – Beijing service in Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

China Southern in the first quarter of 2020 plans codeshare expansion with British Airways, covering the latter’s London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing service. Planned codeshare service scheduled to commence in 02JAN20.

BA039/CZ7222 LHR1615 – 1025+1PKX 789 D
BA038/CZ7221 PKX1210 – 1525LHR 789 D