Air China in January 2020 plans to increase Beijing Capital – Osaka Kansai service, which sees the airline operates 19 weekly flights from 20JAN20, instead of 14 weekly. The new CA127/128 will operate 5 weekly flights with Airbus A321, revising to 4 weekly from 29MAR20.
CA927 PEK0840 – 1240KIX 333 D
CA127 PEK1130 – 1530KIX 321 x24
CA161 PEK1605 – 2010KIX 333 D
CA162 KIX0900 – 1120PEK 333 D
CA928 KIX1350 – 1610PEK 333 D
CA128 KIX1645 – 1915PEK 321 x24
CA127/128 operates Day x157 from 29MAR20.
Air China expands Beijing – Osaka flights from Jan 2020
