Vietnam Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to expand Ho Chi Minh City – Denpasar service, launched in late-October 2019. From 29MAR20, the Skyteam member will operate this route on daily basis, instead of 5 weekly flights. Airbus A321 aircraft operates this route.
VN641 SGN1110 – 1550DPS 321 D
VN640 DPS1650 – 1945SGN 321 D
Vietnam Airlines increases Denpasar service in S20
