Vueling during the month of April 2020 is increasing Paris Orly – Tenerife South service, which sees 2nd flight added on Saturdays. The additional VY3130/3131 will also be served by Airbus A321 aircraft.
VY3134 ORY0650 – 1005TFS 321 6
VY3130 ORY1310 – 1625TFS 321 6
VY3135 TFS1045 – 1555ORY 321 6
VY3131 TFS1705 – 2215ORY 321 6
Vueling increases Paris – Tenerife flights in April 2020
