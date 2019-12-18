ANA during Christmas and New Year period plans additional flight for Tokyo Haneda – Bangkok service, scheduled from 25DEC19 to 03JAN20. During this period, the airline will add 4th daily flight, with a mix of Boeing 767 and 787 aircraft.
25DEC19 – 31DEC19 767-300ER
01JAN20 787-9
02JAN20 – 03JAN20 787-8
NH1947 HND0230 – 0740BKK EQV D
NH1948 BKK1625 – 0005+1HND EQV D
ANA Increases Tokyo Haneda – Bangkok service during Holidays 2019/20
