Asiana Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 season plans capacity increase on Jeju – Cheongju route, with the addition of Boeing 767 service. The all-Economy Class 290-seater 767 will operate from 28JAN20 to 17FEB20, as OZ8230/8231, replacing Airbus A321 aircraft.
OZ8230 CJU0815 – 0920CJJ 763 D
OZ8232 CJU1205 – 1310CJJ 320 D
OZ8234 CJU1800 – 1900CJJ 320 D
OZ8231 CJJ0955 – 1105CJU 763 D
OZ8233 CJJ1345 – 1450CJU 320 D
OZ8235 CJJ1930 – 2030CJU 320 D
Asiana Airlines adds Boeing 767 Jeju – Cheongju service in 1Q20
