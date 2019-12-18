Air Tahiti Nui adds Easter Island one-time charter in January 2020

Air Tahiti Nui in January 2020 scheduled one-time charter service on Papeete – Easter Island, recently opened for reservation to public. Previously not highlighted on Airlineroute, the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft will operate on 13JAN20 from Papeete, 15JAN20 from Easter Island.



TN791 PPT0800 – 1815IPC 789 13JAN20

TN792 IPC1700 – 1755PPT 789 15JAN20



The airline also scheduled one-time charter flight in March 2020, reported on 06DEC19.