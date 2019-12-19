EVA Air from mid-January 2020 plans to increase Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka route, with the addition of 13th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Thursdays as BR102/101, effective 16JAN20.
BR106 TPE0810 – 1115FUK 333 D
BR102 TPE1300 – 1555FUK 321 4
BR102 TPE1450 – 1755FUK 321 5
BR102 TPE1450 – 1800FUK 321 x245
BR105 FUK1215 – 1350TPE 333 D
BR101 FUK1855 – 2040TPE 321 4
BR101 FUK1900 – 2040TPE 321 367
BR101 FUK2000 – 2135TPE 321 15
EVA Air increases Taipei – Fukuoka service from January 2020
Posted
EVA Air from mid-January 2020 plans to increase Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka route, with the addition of 13th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Thursdays as BR102/101, effective 16JAN20.