Saudia in Northern summer 2020 season is adjusting operational frequency to South Africa, reflected in recent changes. From 29MAR20, the Skyteam member will operate 3 weekly Jeddah – Johannesburg route, instead of 4. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.
SV447 JED0145 – 0730JNB 789 136
SV446 JNB1100 – 1845JED 789 136
Saudia NS20 Johannesburg frequency changes as of 18DEC19
