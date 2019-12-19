Garuda Indonesia 1Q20 Amsterdam aircraft changes as of 18DEC19

Garuda Indonesia in recent schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for Denpasar – Medan Kualanamu – Amsterdam route. From 11JAN20 (Indonesia departure), the airline’s 6 weekly flights will once again be operated by Airbus A330-200 aircraft only. GA previously scheduled a mix of A330-200 and -900neo on this route.



GA088 DPS2025 – 2315KNO2355 – 0730+1AMS 332 x1

GA089 AMS1105 – 0600+1KNO0640+1 – 1105+1DPS 332 x2