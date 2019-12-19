Delta Air Lines from July 2020 is adding new domestic routes from Atlanta, opened for reservation on Sunday 15DEC19. The airline’s mainline aircraft will operate service to Boise and Spokane.
Atlanta – Boise eff 06JUL20 1 daily A320
DL3132 ATL0940 – 1205BOI 320 D
DL3132 BOI1240 – 1855ATL 320 D
Atlanta – Spokane eff 06JUL20 1 daily 737-800
DL445 ATL1950 – 2205GEG 738 D
DL445 GEG2245 – 0625+1ATL 738 D
Service operates 6 weekly (Day x6) from 31AUG20.
Delta adds new domestic routes from Atlanta in July 2020
