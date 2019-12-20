BA CityFlyer adds London City – San Sebastian service in 3Q20

BA CityFlyer in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to add new seasonal Spanish link from London, as the airline opened London City – San Sebastian reservations, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. This route will be served twice weekly, from 10JUL20 to 04SEP20.



BA7335 LCY0910 – 1210EAS E90 5

BA7335 LCY0915 – 1210EAS E90 1



BA7334 EAS1330 – 1425LCY E90 15