BA CityFlyer adds London City – San Sebastian service in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

BA CityFlyer in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to add new seasonal Spanish link from London, as the airline opened London City – San Sebastian reservations, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. This route will be served twice weekly, from 10JUL20 to 04SEP20.

BA7335 LCY0910 – 1210EAS E90 5
BA7335 LCY0915 – 1210EAS E90 1

BA7334 EAS1330 – 1425LCY E90 15