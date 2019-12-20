Air Macau adds Beijing Daxing service from Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Macau from mid-January 2020 is expanding service to Beijing, which sees the launch of Macau – Beijing Daxing flight. The airline’s Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this flight on daily basis, becoming the airline’s overall 5th daily flight to Beijing.

NX020 MFM0935 – 1230PKX 321 D
NX019 PKX1345 – 1710MFM 321 D

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.