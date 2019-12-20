Air Macau from mid-January 2020 is expanding service to Beijing, which sees the launch of Macau – Beijing Daxing flight. The airline’s Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this flight on daily basis, becoming the airline’s overall 5th daily flight to Beijing.
NX020 MFM0935 – 1230PKX 321 D
NX019 PKX1345 – 1710MFM 321 D
Air Macau adds Beijing Daxing service from Jan 2020
