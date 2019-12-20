TUIfly Belgium adds Ostend – Corvera route in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

TUIfly Belgium in summer 2020 season plans to offer Ostend – Corvera service, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. Based on schedule listing, the airline plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective 04APR20.

TB1265 OST1300 – 1535RMU E90 36
TB1266 RMU0945 – 1215OST E90 36

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.