TUIfly Belgium in summer 2020 season plans to offer Ostend – Corvera service, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. Based on schedule listing, the airline plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective 04APR20.
TB1265 OST1300 – 1535RMU E90 36
TB1266 RMU0945 – 1215OST E90 36
TUIfly Belgium adds Ostend – Corvera route in S20
Posted
TUIfly Belgium in summer 2020 season plans to offer Ostend – Corvera service, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. Based on schedule listing, the airline plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective 04APR20.