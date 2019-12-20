Air Canada adds 777-300ER Toronto – Calgary service in W19

Air Canada earlier this month added Boeing 777-300ER service on Toronto – Calgary route for winter season. In December 2019, the 777-300ER operated on 03DEC19 and 10DEC19. From 09JAN20 to 28MAR20, the 450-seater 777-300ER will operate on various frequencies, ranging from 3 to 6 weekly (selected dates operated by 400-seater).



The following schedule is effective 02MAR20 – 27MAR20.



AC135 YYZ0800 – 1010YYC 77W x2

AC144 YYC1215 – 1754YYZ 77W x2