China Eastern opens Beijing Daxing – Paris reservations from late-March 2020

China Eastern in late last week opened reservation for Beijing Daxing – Paris CDG service, previously reported on Airlineroute early last week. As the airline opened reservation for service launch on 29MAR20, the airline also filed flight number change from MU253/254 to MU209/210.



This route is served on daily basis, with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.



MU209 PKX0100 – 0605CDG 359 D

MU210 CDG1420 – 0640+1PKX 359 D