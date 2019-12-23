Alitalia S20 Milan – Tokyo service changes

Alitalia in last week’s schedule update filed service changes for Milan Malpensa – Tokyo Narita route, for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, overall service will be reduced from 7 to 4 weekly, while 1 of 4 weekly flights shifts departure schedule to overnight hours.



Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route.



AZ786 MXP1525 – 1035+1NRT 330 135

AZ786 MXP2350 – 1900+1NRT 330 6



AZ787 NRT1235 – 1815MXP 330 246

AZ787 NRT2330 – 0510+1MXP 330 7