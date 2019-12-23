Fly Gangwon schedules late-Dec 2019 International debut

By Jim Liu

Posted

Korean carrier Fly Gangwon last week secured approval for International service, which sees the airline launches Yangyang – Taipei Taoyuan route. The airline opened reservation for this daily service on Thursday 19DEC19, with inaugural flight scheduled on 26DEC19.

Following schedule effective from 09JAN20 – 15JAN20, as schedule varies during certain periods.

4V201 YNY0800 – 1000TPE 737 7
4V201 YNY0835 – 1035TPE 737 3
4V201 YNY0940 – 1140TPE 737 1
4V201 YNY0950 – 1150TPE 737 4
4V201 YNY1005 – 1205TPE 737 25
4V201 YNY1155 – 1355TPE 737 6

4V202 TPE1055 – 1435YNY 737 7
4V202 TPE1130 – 1510YNY 737 3
4V202 TPE1235 – 1615YNY 737 1
4V202 TPE1245 – 1625YNY 737 4
4V202 TPE1300 – 1640YNY 737 25
4V202 TPE1510 – 1850YNY 737 6

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.