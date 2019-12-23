Fly Gangwon schedules late-Dec 2019 International debut

Korean carrier Fly Gangwon last week secured approval for International service, which sees the airline launches Yangyang – Taipei Taoyuan route. The airline opened reservation for this daily service on Thursday 19DEC19, with inaugural flight scheduled on 26DEC19.



Following schedule effective from 09JAN20 – 15JAN20, as schedule varies during certain periods.



4V201 YNY0800 – 1000TPE 737 7

4V201 YNY0835 – 1035TPE 737 3

4V201 YNY0940 – 1140TPE 737 1

4V201 YNY0950 – 1150TPE 737 4

4V201 YNY1005 – 1205TPE 737 25

4V201 YNY1155 – 1355TPE 737 6



4V202 TPE1055 – 1435YNY 737 7

4V202 TPE1130 – 1510YNY 737 3

4V202 TPE1235 – 1615YNY 737 1

4V202 TPE1245 – 1625YNY 737 4

4V202 TPE1300 – 1640YNY 737 25

4V202 TPE1510 – 1850YNY 737 6