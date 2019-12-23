Thai VietJet Air revises Utapao – Ho Chi Minh City 1Q20 frequencies

Thai VietJet Air today (23DEC19) launches new service from Utapao to Vietnam, which sees the inaugural of Utapao – Ho Chi Minh City route. Originally scheduled as daily flight, the airline has revised operational frequency from 7 to 4 weekly, between 27DEC19 and 29FEB20.



VZ970 UTP1125 – 1255SGN 320 x246

VZ971 SGN1325 – 1440UTP 320 x246



In last week’s report on the airline removed Utapao – Hanoi route, Airlineroute erroneously stated the launch date for Ho Chi Minh as 23FEB20, this has been corrected to 23DEC19.