Thai VietJet Air revises Utapao – Ho Chi Minh City 1Q20 frequencies

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai VietJet Air today (23DEC19) launches new service from Utapao to Vietnam, which sees the inaugural of Utapao – Ho Chi Minh City route. Originally scheduled as daily flight, the airline has revised operational frequency from 7 to 4 weekly, between 27DEC19 and 29FEB20.

VZ970 UTP1125 – 1255SGN 320 x246
VZ971 SGN1325 – 1440UTP 320 x246

In last week’s report on the airline removed Utapao – Hanoi route, Airlineroute erroneously stated the launch date for Ho Chi Minh as 23FEB20, this has been corrected to 23DEC19.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.