Ural Airlines adjusts Moscow – Beijing 737 MAX 8 schedule in S20

Ural Airlines last week filed schedule changes for its proposed Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing service, tentatively scheduled to commence on 29MAR20. Latest update now sees 2 of 7 weekly flights moves to late-evening departure from Moscow, instead of afternoon hours, while selected afternoon departure moves to earlier slot.



Reservation for this route remains unavailable and the airline continues to display Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as operating aircraft.



U6809 ZIA1530 – 0355+1PKX 7M8 14

U6809 ZIA1630 – 0455+1PKX 7M8 367

U6809 ZIA2130 – 0955+1PKX 7M8 25



U6810 PKX0555 – 0920ZIA 7M8 x36

U6810 PKX1055 – 1420ZIA 7M8 36