Qatar Airways late last week filed aircraft changes for Doha – Los Angeles route, as the oneWorld carrier plans to introduce Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft on this route. The A350 will replace 777-200LR aircraft from 01MAY20, operating on daily basis.
QR739 DOH0750 – 1405LAX 351 D
QR740 LAX1555 – 1800+1DOH 351 D
Qatar Airways Los Angeles aircraft changes from May 2020
