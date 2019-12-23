Loganair at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to operate new routes from Dundee, including Belfast and London City. Planned operation as follows.
Dundee – Belfast City eff 02APR20 4 weekly ATR42
LM687 DND1315 – 1425BHD ATR x236
LM688 BHD1500 – 1610DND ATR x236
Dundee – London City eff 29MAR20 11 weekly ATR42, service replace London Stansted
LM621 DND0650 – 0835LCY ATR x67
LM625 DND1700 – 1850LCY ATR x6
LM622 LCY0905 – 1050DND ATR x67
LM626 LCY1920 – 2105DND ATR x6
Loganair adds new routes from Dundee in S20
Posted
Loganair at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to operate new routes from Dundee, including Belfast and London City. Planned operation as follows.