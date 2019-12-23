WestJet in recent schedule update filed additional frequencies for Calgary – Paris CDG service, previously not covered on Airlineroute. From 02JUN20 to 12OCT20 (Calgary departure), the airline will operate 6 weekly flights, instead of 4 weekly.
WS010 YYC1920 – 1220+1CDG 789 x6
WS009 CDG1420 – 1516YYC 789 x7
WestJet increases Calgary – Paris service from June 2020
