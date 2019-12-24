NokScoot proposes Changchun service in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

NokScoot in the first quarter of 2020 proposed new service to China, as the airline filed operational schedule for Bangkok Don Mueang – Changchun route. Based on OAG schedules listing, the airline would operate 1 weekly flight on Fridays, from 03JAN20 to 20MAR20.

XW876 DMK0310 – 0935CGQ 772 5
XW875 CGQ1100 – 1615DMK 772 5