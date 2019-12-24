NokScoot proposes Changchun service in 1Q20

NokScoot in the first quarter of 2020 proposed new service to China, as the airline filed operational schedule for Bangkok Don Mueang – Changchun route. Based on OAG schedules listing, the airline would operate 1 weekly flight on Fridays, from 03JAN20 to 20MAR20.



XW876 DMK0310 – 0935CGQ 772 5

XW875 CGQ1100 – 1615DMK 772 5