Hainan Airlines Shenzhen – Europe aircraft changes from late-Dec 2019

Hainan Airlines from late-December 2019 is adjusting operational aircraft from Shenzhen, as selected long-haul service to Europe sees A330 operating, instead of Boeing 787. Planned changes as follow.
Shenzhen – Brussels eff 20DEC19 A330-300 replaces 787-8/-9, 3 weekly
Shenzhen – Paris CDG eff 25DEC19 A330-300 replaces 787-8/-9, 2 weekly (selected date operated by -200)
Shenzhen – Rome eff 05JAN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8/-9, 2 weekly
