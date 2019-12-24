Qatar Airways in late-September 2020 filed limited-time Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft service to Poland, reflected in recent schedule update. The A350-1000XWB is scheduled to operate QR263/264 service on 23SEP20 and 30SEP20.
QR263 DOH0220 – 0710WAW 351
QR264 WAW0935 – 1600DOH 351
Qatar Airways files limited-time A350-1000XWB Warsaw flights in Sep 2020
