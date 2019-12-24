Southwest schedules new seasonal routes from June 2020

Southwest Airlines earlier this month announced various seasonal routes for summer 2020 season, as it opened reservation for flights between June and August 2020. Planned new seasonal routes as follows.
Atlanta – Charleston SC eff 07JUN20 1 daily 737-700
Atlanta – Norfolk eff 07JUN20 1 daily 737-700/-800
Atlanta – Panama City FL eff 07JUN20 1 daily 737-700/-800
Baltimore/Washington – Pensacola eff 07JUN20 1 daily 737-700/-800/MAX 8
Baltimore/Washington – Tulsa eff 07JUN20 1 daily 737-700/-800
Houston Hobby – Nassau eff 13JUN20 1 weekly 737-700
Kansas City – Charleston SC eff 13JUN20 1 weekly 737-700
Nashville – Portland ME eff 13JUN20 1 weekly 737-700
Nashville – Portland OR eff 13JUN20 1 weekly 737-800/MAX 8
Nashville – San Juan eff 13JUN20 1 weekly 737-700
