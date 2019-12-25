American Airlines extends selected European seasonal routes into 2020

American Airlines last week announced service extension on various seasonal European markets in 2020, which sees selected routes being extended into winter 2020/21 season.



Planned service extension as follows.



Chicago O’Hare – Athens Service extends until 24OCT20, instead of 06OCT20. 787-8 operating

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service extends until 29NOV20, instead of 23OCT20. 787-8 operating

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome Service extends until 05JAN21, instead of 23OCT20. 787-8 replaces 777-200ER from 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Lisbon Service extends until 05JAN21, instead of 23OCT20. The airline plans to operate Airbus A330-200 from 24OCT20, replacing 767-300ER

Philadelphia – Prague Service extends until 05JAN21, instead of 23OCT20. A330-200 operating



Other preliminary changes:

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 25OCT20 Operational aircraft changes based on comparison with winter 2019/20:

AA086/047 777-200ER replaces 787-8

AA046/091 777-200ER replaces 787-9