Xiamen Airlines adds Fuzhou – Fukuoka service from late-Jan 2020

Xiamen Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans to operate Fuzhou – Fukuoka route, set to commence on 22JAN20. The Skyteam member plans to operate this route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 22JAN20 – 29JAN20. In February and March 2020, the airline only operates on selected dates that falls on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



MF8645 FOC1440 – 1755FUK 738 15

MF8645 FOC1530 – 1845FUK 738 3



MF8646 FOC1925 – 2110FOC 738 1

MF8646 FUK1945 – 2130FOC 738 35