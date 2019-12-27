Singapore Airlines W20 Maldives aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

Singapore Airlines in recent schedule filed aircraft changes for service to The Maldives, from 25OCT20. In winter 2020/21 season, Singapore – Male will be operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft on daily basis, replacing Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

SQ452 SIN2035 – 2210MLE 333 D
SQ451 MLE2325 – 0715+1SIN 333 D