Singapore Airlines in recent schedule filed aircraft changes for service to The Maldives, from 25OCT20. In winter 2020/21 season, Singapore – Male will be operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft on daily basis, replacing Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
SQ452 SIN2035 – 2210MLE 333 D
SQ451 MLE2325 – 0715+1SIN 333 D
Singapore Airlines W20 Maldives aircraft changes
