Norwegian consolidates San Francisco Bay Area service in S20

Norwegian earlier this month announced service consolidation at San Francisco Bay Area, as service to/from Oakland will move to San Francisco, effective 29MAR20. Currently Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) operates from Oslo and Rome to Oakland.



The airline’s overall San Francisco operation for summer 2020 peak season as follows.



Barcelona – San Francisco 4 weekly 787-9

London Gatwick – San Francisco 1 daily 787-9 (Norwegian Air International)

Paris CDG – San Francisco 3 weekly 787-9

Oslo – San Francisco 2 weekly 787-8

Rome – San Francisco 3 weekly 787-9 (operated by Norwegian Air Sweden)