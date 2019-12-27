ASL Airlines France launches Luxor service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

ASL Airlines France last week added new service to Egypt, which saw the inaugural of Paris CDG – Luxor flight. From 23DEC19 to 23MAR20, Boeing 737-700 aircraft operates this route once a week.

5O111 CDG0745 – 1335LXR 73W 1
5O112 LXR1425 – 1845CDG 73W 1