Air China increases Hangzhou – Seoul flights in 1Q20

Air China in the second quarter of 2020 plans to increase Hangzhou – Seoul Incheon service, with the addition of 2nd daily flight scheduled for Chinese New Year. CA565/566 will be operated by Airbus A319 from 18JAN20 to 09FEB20.



CA139 HGH0840 – 1140ICN 321 D

CA565 HGH1100 – 1355ICN 319 347

CA565 HGH1140 – 1435ICN 319 x347



CA140 ICN1250 – 1415HGH 321 D

CA566 ICN1505 – 1640HGH 319 347

CA566 ICN1545 – 1720HGH 319 x347