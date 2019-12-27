Finnair in summer 2020 season is increasing Helsinki – Hamburg service, with the launch of 3rd daily flight from 29MAR20. Service will be operated by Norra Embraer E190 aircraft.
AY1421 HEL0710 – 0810HAM E90 D
AY1423 HEL1110 – 1210HAM E90 D
AY1425 HEL1730 – 1830HAM E90 D
AY1424 HAM0855 – 1145HEL E90 D
AY1422 HAM1255 – 1550HEL E90 D
AY1426 HAM1910 – 2200HEL E90 D
Finnair increases Hamburg flights in S20
Posted
Finnair in summer 2020 season is increasing Helsinki – Hamburg service, with the launch of 3rd daily flight from 29MAR20. Service will be operated by Norra Embraer E190 aircraft.