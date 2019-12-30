Air Macau increases Chengdu service from Jan 2020

Air Macau in January 2020 plans to increase Macau – Chengdu service, with the addition of 2nd daily flight. From 17JAN20, the new NX190/189 will be mainly operated by Airbus A320 aircraft (certain flights operated by A319).



NX198 MFM1220 – 1440CTU 321 D

NX190 MFM2120 – 2359CTU 32S D



NX189 CTU1000 – 1250MFM 32S D

NX197 CTU1550 – 1845MFM 321 D