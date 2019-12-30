Air India closes Mumbai – Hong Kong bookings in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air India in last week’s inventory update once again filed changes for Mumbai – Hong Kong route during summer season, effective from 29MAR20. Reservation is now closed for entire summer season until 24OCT20. The airline previously planned to launch this route with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

AI316 BOM0820 – 1650HKG 788 D
AI311 HKG1805 – 2150BOM 788 D

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.