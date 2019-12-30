Air India closes Mumbai – Hong Kong bookings in S20

Air India in last week’s inventory update once again filed changes for Mumbai – Hong Kong route during summer season, effective from 29MAR20. Reservation is now closed for entire summer season until 24OCT20. The airline previously planned to launch this route with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.



AI316 BOM0820 – 1650HKG 788 D

AI311 HKG1805 – 2150BOM 788 D