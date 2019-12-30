Turkish Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed operational aircraft for Istanbul – Ulan Baatar route for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20 to 24OCT20, Airbus A330-200 will continue to operate nonstop flight 3 times weekly, replacing previously filed A330-300.
Previously reported, the airline will operate nonstop Ulan Baatar service with A330-200, replacing 1-stop via Bishkek with Boeing 737-800, from 01JAN20.
TK236 IST1820 – 0745+1ULN 332 136
TK237 ULN0915 – 1255IST 332 247
Turkish Airlines S20 Mongolia aircraft changes
Posted
Turkish Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed operational aircraft for Istanbul – Ulan Baatar route for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20 to 24OCT20, Airbus A330-200 will continue to operate nonstop flight 3 times weekly, replacing previously filed A330-300.