Etihad S20 Manchester aircraft changes

Etihad Airways in the second half of summer 2020 season is adjusting operational aircraft on Abu Dhabi – Manchester route. From 02JUL20 to 14OCT20, EY021/022 will be operated by 787-9 Dreamliner on 2 of 7 weekly flights, replacing -10. Overall service will become 12 weekly 787-10 and 2 weekly 787-9 during this period.



EY015 AUH0250 – 0735MAN 781 D

EY021 AUH0955 – 1430MAN 789 14

EY021 AUH0955 – 1430MAN 781 x14



EY016 MAN0940 – 1950AUH 781 D

EY022 MAN2030 – 0635+1AUH 789 14

EY022 MAN2030 – 0635+1AUH 781 x14