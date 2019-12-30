Alaska Airlines moves Boeing 737 MAX 9 inaugural to April 2020

Alaska Airlines during the weekend of 29DEC19’s schedule revised Boeing 737 MAX 9 inaugural, now scheduled on 21APR20, instead of 19MAR20. Latest adjustment to Boeing 737 MAX 9 operation as follows.



Portland OR – Los Angeles 1 daily (from 18JUN20)

Seattle – Las Vegas 1 daily (until 20MAY20)

Seattle > Las Vegas > Portland > Seattle 1 daily (until 20MAY20)

Seattle – Los Angeles 1 daily (2 daily from 21MAY20)

Seattle – Phoenix 1 daily (until 17JUN20)

Seattle – San Diego 1 daily