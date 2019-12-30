Virgin Atlantic outlines A340-600 service in Feb 2020

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 28DEC19’s schedule update filed Airbus A340-600 schedule for the month of February 2020, including following routes.



London Heathrow – Atlanta 01FEB20 – 17FEB20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Lagos 18FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Newark 08FEB20 / 26FEB20

London Heathrow – New York JFK 17FEB20 – 29FEB20 VS025/026 1 daily



For the moment, the A340-600 schedule is not listed between 01MAR20 and 28MAR20, while planned 1 daily Lagos flight from 29MAR20 to 31JUL20 remains unchanged for the moment.