Aeroflot W20 Mumbai service changes as of 27DEC19

Aeroflot in winter 2020/21 season filed operational frequencies changes for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mumbai route, based on seasonal adjustment. Set to resume on 02JUL20, this route will move from 7 weekly in summer to 5 weekly in winter, from 25OCT20. A330-200 operates this route.



SU238 SVO0140 – 1105BOM 332 x13

SU239 BOM1235 – 1725SVO 332 x13



Separately, the airline’s Moscow Sheremetyevo – Delhi service in winter 2020/21 season currently displays 1 daily each A330-300 and A350-900XWB service.