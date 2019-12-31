China Southern NS20 Long-Haul changes as of 31DEC19

China Southern in the las few days filed long-haul service changes for Northern summer 2020 season, effective from 29MAR20. Planned changes to date as follow.



Guangzhou – Brisbane

eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces A350-900XWB

20APR20 – 17JUN20 Temporary reduction form 7 to 5 weekly



Guangzhou – Los Angeles

CZ327/328 eff 17JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

CZ621/622 3 weekly service previously scheduled for entire summer, revised to 19JUN20 – 30AUG20, 777-300ER replaces 787-9



Guangzhou – Melbourne eff 29MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300, 10 weekly

CZ343 CAN0900 – 2030MEL 359 146

CZ321 CAN2110 – 0840+1MEL 359 D



CZ344 MEL1020 – 1805CAN 359 D

CZ322 MEL2230 – 0600+1CAN 359 146



Guangzhou – New York JFK

CZ399/300 eff 30MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER

CZ699/600 787-9 replaces 777-300ER, planned operation revised to following, resulting overall reduction from 14 to 10-13 weekly

02MAY20 – 20JUN20 3 weekly

21JUN20 – 05SEP20 6 weekly

08SEP20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly



Guangzhou – Sydney eff 29MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300, 10 weekly

CZ301 CAN0820 – 1940SYD 359 357

CZ325 CAN2100 – 0825+1SYD 359 D



CZ326 SYD1005 – 1800CAN 359 D

CZ302 SYD2145 – 0525+1CAN 359 357