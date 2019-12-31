China Southern NS20 Long-Haul changes as of 31DEC19

China Southern in the las few days filed long-haul service changes for Northern summer 2020 season, effective from 29MAR20. Planned changes to date as follow.
Guangzhou – Brisbane
eff 29MAR20 A330-300 replaces A350-900XWB
20APR20 – 17JUN20 Temporary reduction form 7 to 5 weekly
Guangzhou – Los Angeles
CZ327/328 eff 17JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
CZ621/622 3 weekly service previously scheduled for entire summer, revised to 19JUN20 – 30AUG20, 777-300ER replaces 787-9
Guangzhou – Melbourne eff 29MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300, 10 weekly
CZ343 CAN0900 – 2030MEL 359 146
CZ321 CAN2110 – 0840+1MEL 359 D
CZ344 MEL1020 – 1805CAN 359 D
CZ322 MEL2230 – 0600+1CAN 359 146
Guangzhou – New York JFK
CZ399/300 eff 30MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER
CZ699/600 787-9 replaces 777-300ER, planned operation revised to following, resulting overall reduction from 14 to 10-13 weekly
02MAY20 – 20JUN20 3 weekly
21JUN20 – 05SEP20 6 weekly
08SEP20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly
Guangzhou – Sydney eff 29MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300, 10 weekly
CZ301 CAN0820 – 1940SYD 359 357
CZ325 CAN2100 – 0825+1SYD 359 D
CZ326 SYD1005 – 1800CAN 359 D
CZ302 SYD2145 – 0525+1CAN 359 357
