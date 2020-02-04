China Eastern Feb/Mar 2020 Long-Haul changes as of 0230GMT 04FEB20

China Eastern in the last 24 hours gradually filed long-haul changes for February and March 2020. As of 0230GMT 04FEB20, planned adjustment as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Note for routes listed with “schedule removed”, it may either mean cancelled, or the airline stopped accepting new reservations. Flights to/from US is closed for reservation until 28MAR20 inclusive, although the airline is still operating certain flights.

In addition, contrary to media report, the Skyteam member did not suspend its entire US operation between 02FEB20 and 10FEB20, only certain flights has been cancelled.

Kunming – Dubai 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Kunming – Paris CDG 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Kunming – Qingdao – San Francisco 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Kunming – Sydney 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Qingdao – Dubai 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Qingdao – Paris CDG 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Amsterdam Reduce from 4 weekly to following

13FEB20 – 01MAR20 Service operates on selected dates: 16FEB20 / 21FEB20 / 26FEB20 / 01MAR20

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Brisbane 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Seasonal adjustment from 7 to 3 weekly moves forward one week earlier, instead of eff 05MAR20

Shanghai Pu Dong – Chicago O’Hare 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt 19FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Honolulu eff 03FEB20 6 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – London Gatwick 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Los Angeles Reduce from 14 weekly to following

02FEB20 – 09FEB20 7 weekly

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Male 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne

12FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

17FEB20 – 02MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 3 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Moscow Sheremetyevo 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – New York JFK 02FEB20 – 09FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Shanghai Pu Dong – Paris CDG 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly (Selected dates in February 2020 also see cancellations)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Prague 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Rome 31JAN20 – 28APR20 1 daily schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – San Francisco 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 The airline has removed schedule listing for this 1 daily flight

Shanghai Pu Dong – Sydney

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 3 weekly



Shanghai Pu Dong – Xi’An – Madrid 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed

Shanghai Pu Dong – Xi’An – Prague 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly schedule removed