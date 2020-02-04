Emirates / Etihad Mainland China Feb/Mar 2020 changes as of 04FEB20

Emirates in the last 12 hours further revised planned service to Mainland China, followed by the announcement from The United Arab Emirates’ decision to suspend all flights to Mainland China, excluding Beijing.



Dubai – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 EK308/309 service restored, with 777-300ER operating between 10FEB20 and 29FEB20, instead of A380 (The airline on Sunday briefly removed 2nd daily flight)

Dubai – Guangzhou eff 05FEB20 1 daily service cancelled (Previous plan: 777-300ER replaces A380)

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 05FEB20 2 daily service cancelled. The airline on Monday (03FEB20) briefly restored EK304/305, which would have been 1 daily each 777-300ER and A380



Based on GDS listing as of 0300GMT 04FEB20, the airline continues to accept bookings for Guangzhou and Shanghai Pu Dong from 29MAR20.



Separately, Etihad Airways filed additional changes for following route, prior to the announcement of suspension. Planned operation prior to suspension announcement:



Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital – Nagoya 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily



The airline already closed reservation for Chengdu and Shanghai for the month of February 2020 prior to suspension announcement. The airline is still accepting reservation for travel on/after 01MAR20.