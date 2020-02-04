Himalaya Airlines / SriLankan Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China changes as of 04FEB20

South Asian carriers Himalaya Airlines and SriLankan Airlines has filed service changes for Mainland China. As of 04FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.

Himalaya Airlines

Kathmandu – Beijing Daxing 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Kathmandu – Changsha 29JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service cancelled

Kathmandu – Chongqing 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3-4 weekly service cancelled

Kathmandu – Guiyang 28JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service cancelled

SriLankan Airlines

Colombo – Beijing Capital 07FEB20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (Except the week of 23FEB20)

Colombo – Guangzhou 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



The airline has not filed significant changes for Colombo – Shanghai Pu Dong service (4 weekly) for the moment.