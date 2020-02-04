Himalaya Airlines / SriLankan Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China changes as of 04FEB20

South Asian carriers Himalaya Airlines and SriLankan Airlines has filed service changes for Mainland China. As of 04FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.
Himalaya Airlines
Kathmandu – Beijing Daxing 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Kathmandu – Changsha 29JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service cancelled
Kathmandu – Chongqing 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3-4 weekly service cancelled
Kathmandu – Guiyang 28JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service cancelled
SriLankan Airlines
Colombo – Beijing Capital 07FEB20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (Except the week of 23FEB20)
Colombo – Guangzhou 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
The airline has not filed significant changes for Colombo – Shanghai Pu Dong service (4 weekly) for the moment.